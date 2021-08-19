Morrissey to Curate and Perform Riot Fest 2021 Pre-Show, Slipknot Added to Lineup

Home News Roy Lott August 19th, 2021 - 10:14 PM

Slipknot at Knottfest

In addition to Slipknot replacing Nine Inch Nails for Chicago’s Riot Fest, Morrissey will also be headlining a pre-show on September 16. He will also be curating a day lineup before his headlining set, with the lineup yet to be announced. Tickets for the day festival are on sale now.

“I got so excited putting together this Thursday lineup… we’ve never done anything like this before,” festival founder Michael Petryshyn said in a statement. “So we wanted to open the gates to everyone in a fair way, while still respecting our loyal fans who received free Thursday passes for keeping their tickets through thick and thin. Giving Thursday’s ticket proceeds back to our Chicago community feels like the perfect win-win scenario. It makes our Thursday Preview Party feel extra special: it’s now a gift to our whole community, whether you’re there or not.”

Riot Fest will see sets from The Smashing Pumpkins, Run The Jewels, Fath No More, Mr. Bungle, NOFX, Dropkick Murphy’s and many more.

Morrissey recently expressed his opinion on the regulations surrounding COVID-19, which he dubbed as “Con-vid.” “Because they are quite used to the political scene being dominated by someone whom they can’t stand,” then he continues, “The bigger problem is that nobody can any longer agree with anyone else, and this is the main outcome of Con-vid. It has brought the worst out in people, and we weren’t ever in this together.”

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz