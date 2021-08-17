LA County to Require Masks at Outdoor Festivals and Concerts

Home News Casey Melnick August 17th, 2021 - 6:27 PM

In recent weeks, the entertainment and music industries have been forced to traverse a proliferation of mandates and policies concerning COVID-19. Adding to the ever growing list, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued a new order that is aimed at curtailing the spread of COVID-19 amidst a rise of cases in the county.

The order, which goes into effect as of 11:59 pm on Thursday, August 19th, requires attendees of all major outdoor events to wear masks regardless of their vaccination status. This mandate will include concerts, outdoor festivals and sporting events.

The department has confirmed that an increase in Delta variant related cases is the main driver behind the mandate. Back in July, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued an indoor mask mandate that applied to most indoor public places in an effort to stop the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.

This news comes just days after the Los Angeles City Council approved a measure that could require individuals to show proof of receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccination prior to entering indoor events.

Earlier this month, New York City officials announced that vaccinations will be required for attendees of all concerts, films, Broadway shows and indoor activities starting in September.

August has been a busy month for artists, music promoters and festivals across the country. On August 15th, Live Nation announced that proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will be mandatory to attend any of their concerts or festivals effective October 4th. Days before, fellow music promoter AEG instituted a similar policy.

Both Dead & Company and My Morning Jacket have announced that concert goers will have to provide proof of full vaccination to gain admittance to their respective North American tours.

Similarly, hard rock festival Louder Than Life announced last week that upon entry, attendees will have to provide either proof of a full COVID-19 vaccination or provide a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours of the event.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz