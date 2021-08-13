Lizzo and Cardi B Channel Greek Goddesses, Clap Back at Haters in New Music Video for “Rumors”

Home News Michelle Leidecker August 13th, 2021 - 2:15 PM

Lizzo and Cardi B release the video for their single “Rumors” and it delivers. Very heavily inspired by the muses of Greek mythology, you’d half expect Hercules to come swooping into the video, but alas, female empowerment don’t need no man. The entire songs refers to the rumors made up about artists to tear them down, but Lizzo and Cardi B refuse to be brought down and instead focus on their music. Really, we expected nothing less from two of the biggest female artists of the moment. Walking among vases 10x their size and dancing on pillars so tall you can’t see the ground, Lizzo starts off the video much like the cartoon of Hercules does, except she sings about the empowerment of being a female musician and where she gets her confidence from, herself.

In comes a pregnant Cardi B rapping about her hit songs and the “fake news” spread about her in the media, but mostly, how it doesn’t bother her. Dressed like Greek Goddesses, they dance through the moving paintings of other goddess-like renditions of themselves. This much more adult version of the classic cartoon is much more female centered as Lizzo continues to sing praises on the empowerment of big bodies.

Check out the video here:

Lizzo and Cardi B both have busy schedules coming up, with Lizzo being announced on the lineups for Outside Lands, Bonnaroo, Firefly Festival and New Orleans Jazz Festival to name a few. Cardi B is just as busy, preparing for the birth of her new baby, and releasing some fire music coming up.