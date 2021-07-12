Chvrches Debuts Empowering New Single “Good Girls”

Home News Ellie Lin July 12th, 2021 - 12:09 PM

Scottish indie band Chvrches released their newest single “Good Girls” on July 12, 2021. This is the third single from their upcoming album, Screen Violence, which is due out Aug. 27, 2021 via Glassnote Records.

“Good Girls” debuted on Annie Mac’s BBC Radio 1 show at 6:10 PM BST. It begins with bounding, clipped vocal “ohs” before a steady and exciting beat comes in. Lauren Mayberry, lead singer enters shortly after with candidly expletive lyrics– “Killing your idols is a chore/And it’s such a fucking bore/’Cause I don’t need them anymore,” she sings. The song is about the consequences of misogyny in society.



“The opening line (killing your idols is a chore) was something I wrote after listening to some friends arguing about the present day implications of loving certain problematic male artists – I was struck by the lengths that people would go to in order to excuse their heroes and how that was so juxtaposed to my own experiences in the world. Women have to constantly justify their right to exist and negotiate for their own space. We’re told that Bad Things don’t happen to Good Girls. That if you curate yourself to fit the ideal – keep yourself small and safe and acceptable – you will be alright, and it’s just not fucking true.” said Mayberry in a press release.

“Good Girls” follows two earlier releases from Chvrches this year– “How Not to Drown” and “He Said She Said” both came from Screen Violence. “He Said She Said” also tackles the issue of misogyny and how it impacts women and girls’ credibility.

Chvrches announced that they will be touring for their coming album. The tour begins Nov. 9, 2021 in Houston and will take them through the continental US before ending Dec. 17 in Los Angeles. Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, June 11 at 10:00 AM local time. To purchase tickets for the tour, visit here. Chvrches will also be participating in Splendour XR’s Virtual Festival July 24 and 25.

Screen Violence is Chvrches’ fourth studio album and their first since 2018’s Love is Dead. Mxdwn author Ally Tatosian reviewed Love is Dead, writing, “Love is Dead is something out of the ordinary for a band that is always so ahead of the indie game. The album bleeds emotion and is clearly here to make a statement, though we might not know exactly who, what, where, when or why Mayberry is examining why love might really be dead. In any case, Chvrches prove their uniqueness once again and leave the listener wanting more like a juicy, gossip– filled story.” Past Chvrches albums include Every Open Eye (2015) and The Bones of What You Believe (2013).

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat