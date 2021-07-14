Sofi Tukker Announces Las Vegas Residency

Home News Ellie Lin July 14th, 2021 - 3:16 PM

Music duo Sofi Tukker announced their Las Vegas residency in an Instagram Reel on July 14, 2021. The residency begins in late July and will have dates through October 2021. The residency is at Elia Beach Club in Las Vegas. Tickets start at $40 and are on sale now.

Fans can expect to see the duo’s usual upbeat pop sound performed for audiences at a new beach club. The duo wrote on Instagram, “​​FF roll call!! Who’s gonna be at which dates?? Make those plans below!! See you there!! VEGAS RESIDENCY DATES ANNOUNCED!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOFI TUKKER (@sofitukker)



The duo recently released a new song with artists Amadou and Mariam called “Mon Cheri.” They also released a song in May 2021 with artists Alok and Inna called “It Don’t Matter.” In 2020, the duo was named the second most livestreamed artist. “It was kind of crazy to us when we saw that we were blown away. We had basically been touring non-stop for the past four years since we started the band. So in a year where we didn’t tour at all, didn’t leave our house, to sort of build community all over the world and grow that much for us was just such a weird experience and it taught us a lot, I think, about everything,” said Tucker Halpen. “We never felt so close to the people who follow us and really got to know people. And the repetitive act of seeing people so consistently all the time and really being a part of each other’s lives on a very daily basis was such a different experience than playing once in their city once a year, where you have one great night and then there’s not that much more of a connection than that. So, it really just showed us a whole new way of connecting.

Sofi Tukker residency dates:

7/31– Las Vegas, NV– Elia Beach Club

8/14– Las Vegas, NV– Elia Beach Club

9/11– Las Vegas, NV– Elia Beach Club

10/2– Las Vegas, NV– Elia Beach Club

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister