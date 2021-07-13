Matt and Kim Unveil Lively New Music Video for “RARARA”

Home News Leanne Rubinstein July 13th, 2021 - 7:36 PM

American indie electronic duo Matt and Kim have released a new music video for their single “RARARA.” The video was revealed via an Instagram post earlier this morning.

In the post’s caption, the team wrote, “Just wanted to say a HUGE thank you to everyone below who made the RARARA video with us, we love u so much ❤️” followed by a list of members of the technical crew, the dance team and other friends and family who showed support.

The video is a an upbeat, dance-heavy production that features Matt and Kim front-and-center dressed in red with the rest of the dancers clad in blue. The group dances vigorously through the otherwise empty back streets of Los Angeles, their arms waving and pumping in the air as their energetic movements are met by the brightly shining sun.

The music contains heavy synth and percussion, the song driven by the consistent beat and the yelled lyrics that urge listeners to cheer, shout and kick. The single is definitive dance music to perfectly fit a party setting. Check out the music video below:

“RARARA” is the first original release from Matt and Kim since 2019 with the release of singles “Money” and “GO GO.” Since then, the duo have released song covers such as I Monster’s “The Blue Wrath,” Lesley Gore’s “You Don’t Own Me” and The Shins’ “New Slang.” The two also toured in the fall of 2019 in celebration of the 10-year anniversary of their breakout album GRAND.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat