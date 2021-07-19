Iron Maiden Announces New Album Senjutsu for September 2021 Release

Home News Alison Alber July 19th, 2021 - 3:35 PM

After sharing their newest song, “Writing On The Wall,” last week, British metal pioneers Iron Maiden, now announced their east-inspired album Senjutsu. The title loosely translates to “tactics and stragety.” Iron Maiden’s 17th full-length studio album will be available September 3rd via Parlophone Records. The pre-orders for the album go on sale, July 21st.

This is the band’s first album in six years; their album The Book Of Souls was, like the upcoming one, released as a double CD and triple vinyl. Both albums were also recorded at the same studio in France. About the recording process, bassist Steve Harris said: “We recorded this album in the same way we did The Book Of Souls in that we’d write a song, rehearse it and then put it down together straight away while it was all fresh in our minds.” He continues, “There’s some very complex songs on this album which took a lot of hard work to get them exactly as we wanted them to sound, so the process was at times very challenging.” The Book Of Souls is the band’s most successful album chart-wise up to this date.

Even though the album will only have 10 songs, the runtime of the album will be about 82 minutes, with tracks running as long as 12 minutes. “Writing On The Wall” was released with a 3D animated video created by Pixar executives Mark Andrews and Andrew Gordon and the London animation studio BlinkInk. The video features the band’s iconic mascot, Eddie. Eddie is on most of the band’s album covers, as well as this one. This time Eddie is seen in a samurai outfit, a vision by Harris himself.

You can see the legendary Eddie in full samurai below:

SENJUTSU TRACKLISTING