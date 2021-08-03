mxdwn Music

Wavves Announces Fall 2021 Tour Dates

August 3rd, 2021 - 8:19 PM

After releasing their new album Hideaway, the indie-punk band has shared the dates for their upcoming tour. The tour will start on October 1st in Las Vegas, NV and conclude on November 20th in San Diego, CA. The band is also currently celebrating the 10th anniversary of their album King of the Beach from 2010 after they couldn’t last year. Both albums were released by the record Fat Possum. In 2017, the band dropped their critically acclaimed sixth album, You’re Welcome

Before releasing Hideaway on July 16th, the band shared multiple songs and videos to give their fans the first taste of their album. The band often features desert themes in their videos, like in “Sinking Feeling” and the title track to the album, “Hideaway.” Their latest release, “Caviar,” had a dreamy and bittersweet sentiment. The record itself was described by mxdwn’s Grace Galarraga, “Wavves’ Hideaway should certainly not be hidden away from listeners this summer. It’s a refreshing glass of something cold on a particularly hot day, with a touch of nostalgia. Its classic indie-punk sound might be the perfect soundtrack for the summer.”

Wavves was formed in 2008, by singer-songwriter Nathan Wiliams, who is currently working on a side project with his brother Joel. The side project, Sweet Valley, is on Patreon, “where the duo creates a remix for every Sopranos episode strictly using sounds from that episode.”

Wavves Tour Dates:

10/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ Fremont Country Club
10/03 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace
10/04 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad
10/06 – Dallas, TX @ GMBG
10/07 – Houston, TX @ Satellite Bar
10/08 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
10/09 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
10/11 – Tallahassee, FL @ 926 Bar
10/12 – Orlando, FL @ The Social
10/14 – Miami, FL @ The Ground
10/15 – Tampa, FL @ Orpheum
10/16 – Gainesville, FL @ High Dive
10/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade – Hell
10/18 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
10/20 – Carrboro, NC @ Cats Cradle
10/21 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry
10/22 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
10/23 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Anchor Rock Club
10/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
10/26 – Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts
10/27 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live
10/29 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
10/30 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Blind Pig
10/31 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean
11/03 – Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater
11/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
11/05 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux
11/06 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
11/07 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
11/10 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s
11/11 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
11/13 – Petaluma, CA @ Mystic Theatre
11/14 – Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall
11/16 – Santa Barbara, CA @ SOhO Music Club
11/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
11/19 – Garden Grove, CA @ Garden Amp

11/20 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna

