Wavves Announces Fall 2021 Tour Dates

The tour will start on October 1st in Las Vegas, NV and conclude on November 20th in San Diego, CA. The band is also currently celebrating the 10th anniversary of their album King of the Beach from 2010 after they couldn't last year. Both albums were released by the record Fat Possum. In 2017, the band dropped their critically acclaimed sixth album, You're Welcome.

Before releasing Hideaway on July 16th, the band shared multiple songs and videos to give their fans the first taste of their album. The band often features desert themes in their videos, like in “Sinking Feeling” and the title track to the album, “Hideaway.” Their latest release, “Caviar,” had a dreamy and bittersweet sentiment. The record itself was described by mxdwn’s Grace Galarraga, “Wavves’ Hideaway should certainly not be hidden away from listeners this summer. It’s a refreshing glass of something cold on a particularly hot day, with a touch of nostalgia. Its classic indie-punk sound might be the perfect soundtrack for the summer.”

Wavves was formed in 2008, by singer-songwriter Nathan Wiliams, who is currently working on a side project with his brother Joel. The side project, Sweet Valley, is on Patreon, “where the duo creates a remix for every Sopranos episode strictly using sounds from that episode.”