Wavves Bassist Stevie Pope Loses It All at a Desert Bowling Alley in New Video for “Hideaway”

June 8th, 2021

Wavves shared the video for their new single “Hideaway.” It’s the title track from their upcoming project, which is due in full on July 16 via Fat Possum.

In the video, bassist Stevie Pope gambles away all of his money and accessories while bowling, sending nearly every bowl to the gutter against a woman who keeps landing strikes. Meanwhile, Williams is seen dressing up in fancy clothes and lounging about a dream house in the California desert.

“Hideaway” is a punky indie-rock track that deals with some of the same depressive themes as the last two singles from the record. Frontman Nathan Williams sings, “I’ll do my best to hide away/From all of the bullshit chasing me/I don’t care if times erasing me/It’s been torture existing this long.”

The lead single, “Sinking Feeling,” had been stated to be about “that sinking feeling that drags you down, and no matter what you do or where you go, it follows you.” The last single, “Help Is On The Way,” is about avoiding negative feelings and associations, and embracing escapism.

Williams explained the contrast between the songs’ dark themes and upbeat energy in a statement about the album as a whole. “It’s real peaks and valleys with me,” he said. “I can be super optimistic and I can feel really good, and then I can hit a skid and it’s like an earthquake hits my life, and everything just falls apart. Some of it is my own doing, of course.”

He added, “I don’t have it in me to say that things are so much better. It’s just not my story. It’s good if it’s someone else’s story, but I’ve also learned to realize there just isn’t redemption.” However, his outlook isn’t entirely hopeless, and the songs show his journey of acceptance following that realization.

Hideaway will be Wavves’ eighth studio album in total, following 2017’s You’re Welcome and an Emo Christmas EP. It was produced by TV on the Radio’s Dave Sitek, who said it’s about “what happens when you get old enough to take stock of the world around you and realize that no one is going to save you but yourself, and even that might be a tall order.”

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna