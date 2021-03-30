Wavves Becomes a Desert Rat in New Video for “Sinking Feeling”

Home News Ariel King March 30th, 2021 - 11:18 AM

Wavves has released a new video for their single “Sinking Feeling.” The track also marks the band’s return to Fat Possum Records, and is the first song to be released since they’ve resigned to the label.

“‘Sinking Feeling’ is a song about a wave of depression that keeps coming back,” Nathan Williams said of the song in a press statement. “It’s that sinking feeling that drags you down and no matter what you do or where you go it follows you.”

Directed by Jess Lirola, with David Vollrath acting as the director of photography, the music video for “Sinking Feeling” sees Wavves enjoying the desert at sunrise. The upbeat track features moody western guitars and infectious lyrics. “With visions of death, slips into your dreams/It’s all that you hear, it’s so fucking weird,” they sing, Williams weaving through the desert hills. Flashbacks of the previous night, filled with drugs, gambling and red lighting flash across the screen, Wavves performing in a green room. The sun sets over the desert, Williams trying to piece together the night before as he sleeps in his car and drives through the night.

Wavves has hinted that “Sinking Feeling” is only a piece of what they have to come. The band’s most recent album had been 2017’s You’re Welcome, which spurred the singles “Million Enemies,” “Animal,” “Daisy,” “You’re Welcome” and “Stupid Love.”

Founded in 2008 and based out of San Diego, the band has released six studio albums, including Wavves, Wavvves, King of the Beach, Afraid of Heights, V and You’re Welcome. The band also released an Emo Christmas EP in 2018 in celebration of the holidays.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat