Wavves Shares Dreamy New Track “Caviar”

Home News Caroline Fisher July 12th, 2021 - 11:21 PM

LA-based beach-punk band Wavves has unveiled yet another single off of their upcoming album, titled “Caviar.” The track paves the way for the rest of the LP, which is set to drop later this week via Fat Possum.

“It’s real peaks and valleys with me,” Wavves’ frontman Nathan Williams explains about the theme of the album. “I can be super optimistic and I can feel really good, and then I can hit a skid and it’s like an earthquake hits my life, and everything just falls apart. Some of it is my own doing, of course.”

Listen to “Caviar” here:

Reminiscent of Pete Drake’s iconic ‘60s number, “Forever,” “Caviar” maintains a simple and tasty melody, pairing seamlessly with Williams’ vocals to create an uncharacteristically clean, lush sound. The band doesn’t lose their trademark attitude completely, however, with Williams’ cheeky and distinct vocal tone infusing the track’s entirety.

Wavves puts their own spin on the classically sweet-sounding music with incompatible lyrics like “I’ll come home to you if I wanna” and “who will hold you till you’re better? / I don’t care if we’re together.”

The bittersweet sentiment of “Caviar” seems to align with Williams’ statement, blending sugary and euphoric instrumentals with cynical, gloomy lyrics. The vocalist’s comments on the album add a layer of eeriness to the hazy tune’s wistful repetition of “Forever.”

Wavves announced the release of their seventh studio album, Hideaway, in May, which is slated for release on July 16 via Fat Possum Records. The band has shared a few singles from the album so far alongside music videos, including “Help is on the Way,” “Sinking Feeling” and the album’s title track.

Hideaway will follow up the band’s 2017 LP You’re Welcome, which, assessed by critics as one of Wavves’ most mature releases as of yet, sprouted singles like “Million Enemies,” “Animal,” “Daisy” and more.

Shortly before the COVID-19 lockdown of 2020, the band was set to embark on a U.S. tour in celebration of the 10th anniversary of their signature 2010 record, King of the Beach. Having been canceled due to the pandemic, the band has yet to announce any upcoming tour dates in support of the new album or otherwise.

Photo Credit: April Siese