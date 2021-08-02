The Weeknd Teases New Album The Dawn with Short Video Called “The Dawn Is Coming”

Home News Alison Alber August 2nd, 2021 - 2:05 PM

The Weeknd shared a short teaser to announce his new album The Dawn. The clip is title fittingly “The Dawn Is Coming.” The clip features an animated sunrise and the first taste of a new unknown song of the upcoming album. You can check out the teaser below.

The artist talked to GQ about his upcoming fifth album. During the interview, the pop star also went into depth about being Abel Tesfaye while being The Weeknd. He calls it a “Dr. Jekyll and Mister Hyde situation.” When asked which persona is Dr. Jekyll and which is Mister Hyde, the artist says, “I don’t know. Abel can be badass sometimes, man. But I guess The Weeknd is Hyde. Abel is Dr. Jekyll.”

GQ’s writer Mark Anthony Green also heard some of The Weeknd’s new songs, he describes them as “packed with party records. Like real-deal, illuminated-white-tiles-on-the-floor party records. Quincy Jones meets Giorgio Moroder meets the best-night-of-your-fucking-life party records. Not anachronistic disco stuff.” He continues, “That sort of retro thing is having a moment right now in pop music, but these records are new. Sweaty. Hard. Drenched-suit, grinding-on-the-girl/boy-of-your-dreams party records.”

The artist himself says about the album, “It’s the album I’ve always wanted to make.” The Dawn will be the follow-up to the singer’s massive hit album After Hours. He released the album in March 2020 and has released multiple hit songs from the album. “Blinding Lights” has become the first song that stayed in the Billboard Top 10 charts for an entire year. The rapper also played the Super Bowl Halftime Show in the same year. Besides the massive success of the album, it wasn’t nominated for any Grammy’s this year, which lead the artist to boycott the awards ceremony entirely. After his outrage and boycott, the rules were changed, but The Weeknd still announced he will be boycotting the event in the future.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat