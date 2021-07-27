Serj Tankian Releases New Violin-Based Songs “Rasputin” and “Cyber Criminal” from Upcoming Cinematique

Home News Alison Alber July 27th, 2021 - 2:33 PM

Photo: Mauricio Alvarado

Even though Serj Tankian is best known for being the lead singer of the metal band System of A Down, the singer proofs his fans over and over than he is capable of more than just hitting it hard. In recent years, Tankian has released more classical compositions. This year alone, the singer/ composer has released multiple classical songs and compositions. In March he dropped his EP Elasticity.

Today he shared two new songs, “Cyber Criminal” and “Rasputin,” from his upcoming album Violent Violins, which is part of his composition album series Cinematique. Just yesterday the artist shared two other songs from the album, “Film Piano” and “Entitled.” According to PRP, this half is a rather modern compositions, while the second half of the series, called Illuminate, will feature more classical compositions. Both albums of the Cinematique Series are set to drop next week Friday, August 6th.

The composition features modern and futuristic elements with the classical string instrument, creating a unique and dramatic sound. The cover art looks like it is right out of Gerad Way’s The Umbrella Academy. The song itself could be playing a sci-fi horror, as the piano contributes to the darkness of the composition. It is always impressive how some music can make someone’s heart race like it does here.

The second song, “Rasputin” features the iconic imagery of the classic 2001 sci-fi movie The Matrix. At first, the song features a choir of deep manly voices singing in what might be in a language Russian, which is not hard to assume because of the song title. The track also contains a pretty dominant string element that once again contributes to the drama of the song. The short piano sequence lightens the mood in the middle of the song. In only a few minutes the song is able to take the audience through different moods and emotions.

In April the artist dropped a video for his song “Your Mom” and shared his tribute song to 13th-century poet and namesake of his son “Rumi.” just last month he released his 24-minute song, “Disarming Times: A Modern Piano Concerto.” The song is part of Tankian’s cinematic poetry effort Cool Gardens: Poetry Suite which he released earlier this month. He also shared videos to each song on the modern classical poetry album.

