Serj Tankian Shares New Songs “Love at the Border,” “Blues,” “Entitled” and More From Cinematique

Aaron Grech July 31st, 2021 - 6:18 PM

System of a Down’s Serj Tankian has been busy with the release of his upcoming project Cinematique, a collection of cinematic orchestrations set for release next Friday, August 6. During the past few days Tankian released “Piano,” “Entitled,” “Waiting For The Submarine” and “Blues”; four traditional compositions that will be present on the Illuminate portion of the album, while yesterday’s release “Love at the Border” will be featured on Violent Violins, which will host modern compositions.

“Piano,” “Entitled,” “Waiting For The Submarine” and “Blues” are all piano ballads, with accompanying strings that capture a melodramatic tension reminiscent of many classic film compositions. “Waiting for The Submarine” is the most eclectic out of the three, as the track fades out into a dark, grisly abyss thanks to its mix of brooding, distorted electronics and arpeggios.

“Love At The Border” is also accompanied by strings and piano, however the track also makes noticeable use of electronics, which evoke the feeling of more modern film composers such as Oneohtrix Point Never and the duo of Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. This upcoming project will follow Tankian’s Elasticity EP, which came out earlier this year.

“It is obvious that Elasticity was the foundations of a System of a Down album, yet it works 10 times better as a Tankian solo project, especially as it is a continuation of Tankian’s mission to have the Armenian Genocide recognized,” mxdwn reviewer Conny Chavez explained. “Elasticity is a masterpiece—it truly speaks the spirit of rock by embracing political activism while jamming out to a killer rhythm.”

