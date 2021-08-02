Japanese Breakfast Requiring Masks and COVID Vaccines at Upcoming Shows

Home News Alison Alber August 2nd, 2021 - 5:51 PM

In light of the ongoing pandemic and the rapid spread of the delta variant of the COVID-19 virus, indie rock band Japanese Breakfast revealed that they would require masks and proof of a full COVID vaccination at their upcoming shows for their current tour.

Fans can op between proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test that is taken less than 48 hours before the show, according to Brooklyn Vegan. NYC mayor Bill de Blasio applauds the band’s effort to keep everyone safe during their tour. The tour started last month and will conclude in Pomona, CA on November 16th.

All upcoming shows for this tour will be masked and require either proof of vaccination or a negative PCR within 48 hours preceding the show. Please get vaccinated! pic.twitter.com/Lc0R58HKmh — Japanese Breakfast (@Jbrekkie) August 2, 2021

The tour is in honor of their newest album release, Jubilee, which was released just a few weeks ago. The album was set to be released in 2019 but was ultimately pushed back to be released in 2021. Mxdwn’s album reviewer Camryn Teder says about the album, “The 10 tracks of Jubilee tell a story like that of a pop art person experiencing life’s highs and lows, and it flows together insanely well.”

The band behind Korean singer Michelle Zauner is also set to hit a few festival stages this year. This includes the 88rising festival that will also feature bands like punk sensation The Linda Lindas and rapper Saweetie.

The band showed their fun side recently by releasing a song in the completely made-up language, “Simlish.” The language is used in the classic video game The Sims. The video for “Be Sweet” is inspired by The Sims 4 Cottage Living Extension Pack. The song is also going to be featured in the video game itself; it’s part of the collaboration between Japanese Breakfast and The Sims.

Photo credit: Kalyn Oyer