Japanese Breakfast Sings Be Sweet in Simlish for The Sims 4 Cottage Living: Stream

Ellie Lin June 11th, 2021 - 1:03 PM

Indie-pop musician Japanese Breakfast, also known as Michelle Zauner sang her song “Be Sweet” in Simlish, a language for popular video game series The Sims during their livestream. The livestream was held to promote The Sims 4’s Cottage Living expansion pack.

In an interview with Consequence, Zauner discussed playing video games with her husband, stating, “I’ve been really into this video game that we’ve been playing together called Dawn of Man, which is basically like SimCity for cavemen. And so what I’ve been doing in my downtime is making my caveman people build huts and bows and arrows and stuff.”

“Be Sweet” is a track off of Japanese Breakfast’s latest album, Jubilee. Jubilee was mxdwn’s High Fidelity album, reviewed by mxdwn author Camryn Teder. Teder wrote, “The music of this LP demands attention and feels simultaneously riveting, balanced and personal… But Zauner wanted to try something different with this new LP, and the result is a vast ocean of sound. “After spending the last five years writing about grief, I wanted our follow up to be about joy,” Zauner said of the new record in a press release. “For me, a third record should feel bombastic, and so I wanted to pull out all the stops for this one.” And pull out the stops she did. Indie Mixtape said of Jubilee, “Not only is it Zauner’s most accomplished album to date, it might very well be the best indie record of the year.” These songs are an extension of the talent she has already embodied, with songs consistently layered and created with motion and emotion… In Jubilee, her sound isn’t quite as melancholy as what she’s produced in the past.”

Zauner also recently released an autobiography called Crying in H-Mart, which explores Zauner’s grief after losing her mother in 2014. Crying in H-Mart is a New York Times Bestseller, and it was announced it’ll be adapted into a movie by MGM.

Japanese Breakfast will join Bright Eyes on tour this summer and she’ll play the Treefort Music Festival in September.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer