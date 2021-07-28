Jinjer Shares Stylish New Video for “Mediator”

Home News Alison Alber July 28th, 2021 - 9:23 PM

Heavy metal band Jinjer dropped their new video for their song “Mediator.” The track is the second single off their upcoming album Wallflowers, which is going to be released August 27th, via Napalm Records. The band previously shared their song “Vortex” to get their fans excited for the new record. It will be the band’s fourth full-length album.

The PRP, shared the band’s statement about the song online, in which the band hits deep when asking the question, “Through the eyes of a kid everything seemed way more colorful, better and optimistic, didn’t it? When did it all turn wrong? When did it all turn so gray?”

In a genre that is dominated by white men, an exception to the rule is always watched very closely, and Jinjer show over and over with an incredible force, that they are not taking it any longer. Last year, the band released their politically charged song “Home Back.” The Ukrainian band spoke out against the many brutal conflicts that are still happening between different countries.

The song is like expected hard hitting and powerful through and through. A healthy mix between screams and clear vocals gives the track layers and keeps it exciting. The fast rhythm of the guitar and drums are nothing new in metal but always welcome and greatly appreciated by fans. The video switches between shots of the band performing together and shots of front woman Tatiana Shmailyuk. The shots of Shmailyuk alone look very campy and build up a contrast to the dark song. This later changes when we see her in a latex dress, looking like a well payed dominatrix. Due to the light effect on her, she almost looks like a Hollywood star during the golden era.

Jinjer will be on tour with Suicide Silence starting this October through December.