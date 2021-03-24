Jinjer Announces Rescheduled Fall 2021 Tour Dates with Suicide Silence

Home News Ariel King March 24th, 2021 - 3:08 PM

Jinjer has announced their rescheduled tour dates for fall 2021, and revealed that Suicide Silence will be the opening act. The tour will kick off in Seattle, WA on October 22, and will wrap up in Phoenix, AZ on December 12. Pre-sale tickets will be available beginning Thursday, March 25, while public sale tickets will be available on Friday, March 26.

The tour, called “Coming To America 2021,” will have stops in Seattle, Vancouver, San Francisco, Las Angeles, New York, Boston, Chicago, New Orleans and much more, visiting 36 cities in total. The tour was initially scheduled to occur last year, but like nearly everything else, had been postponed due to the pandemic.

Jinjer has also been working on an album throughout the pandemic, with the album title and details yet to be revealed. The band shared last week that they had begun tracking their next album, and in December, they released a music video for their track “Home Back.”

“Those of you who keep an eye on us must have already heard that Jinjer have been working on new material pretty much since the beginning of the pandemic,” the band’s bass player, Eugene Abdukhanov, said in a press statement. “It is one of those situations where even the most negative and terrible predicament can sometimes have a positive outcome. Deprived of live touring, we managed to focus all our creativity and frustration and turn it into new songs which are, in my opinion – the best music we have ever written. It’s complex but yet catchy as hell, groovy but with such a palette of notes, sounds and most importantly: feelings… this new album might take the whole genre of extreme music to a whole new level and raise the bar of musicality even higher for this band and the metal scene in general.”

Suicide Silence performed a virtual tour last June, with market-specific geo-gated ticketing for each city they “performed in.” They released their most recent album, Become the Hunter, in February, 2020, the album led by the track “Love Me to Death.” In 2017, they released their self-titled album.

Jinjer “Coming To America 2021” Tour Dates:

10/22 – Seattle, WA – El Corazon

10/23 – Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theater

10/24 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theater

10/27 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

10/28 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

10/29 – San Diego, CA – SOMA

10/30 – Los Angeles, CA – Belasco Theater

10/31 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

11/02 – Denver, CO – Summit

11/04 – Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater

11/05 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis

11/07 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

11/09 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogar’s

11/10 – Ft. Wayne, IN – The Clyde

11/11 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave II

11/13 – Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection

11/16 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

11/17 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall

11/18 – Toronto, ON – Phoenix

11/19 – Montreal, QC – M Telus

11/20 – New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place

11/21 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live

11/ 23 – Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw

11/24 – Philadelphia, PA – TLA

11/26 – Norfolk, VA – The Norva

11/27 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Sound Stage

11/28 – Charlotte, NC – Underground

11/30 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues

12/01 – Tampa, FL – Jannus

12/02 – Pensacola, FL – Vinyl

12/03 – Atlanta, GA Buckhead Theater

12/04 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

12/05 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues

12/07 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

12/08 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theater

12/09 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

12/11 – Albuquerque, NM – El Rey Theater

12/12 – Phoenix, AZ – The Pressroom