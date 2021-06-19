Jinjer Announces New Album Wallflowers for August 2021 Release

Home News Aswath Viswanathan June 19th, 2021 - 6:26 PM

Metal band Jinjer has announced the release of their new studio album Wallflowers on August 27, 2021 via Napalm Records. The album announcement comes alongside the release of a new music video for their new single “Vortex.”

“Vortex” contains Jinjer’s typically dark and brooding sound combined with intensity, fury and an electric guitar groove. Led by high-powered drums, unhinged guitar lines, and powerful, screaming vocals from lead vocalist Tatiana Shmailyuk, the band puts together a four-minute track of destruction and gloom. Shmailyuk switches between her smooth and beautiful singing voice and her deep, gritty screaming voice that punctuates many of Jinjer’s tracks. Near the end of the song, the music cuts for just a second, before being enveloped by Shmailyuk’s deep growling and the intense, dark guitars. It’s a moment of beautiful chaos.

In the music video, the band is performing the song in a room, before a giant ball of death begins to subsume everything in existence. Inside the swirling black ball seems to be a monster made up of cars, road signs and other random objects. Jinjer states that the song and the video are about how devastating the “burden of heavy thoughts” can be, and how the world has become devastating for many of us.

On their new album Wallflowers, listeners can expect to hear more of Jinjers’ progressive groove metal sound with 11 tracks filled with fury and intensity. Along with the single, many of the songs will focus around the negative state of the world as it is today.

Wallflowers Tracklist:

1. Call Me a Symbol

2. Colossus

3. Vortex

4. Disclosure!

5. Copycat

6. Pearls and Swine

7. Sleep of the Righteous

8. Wallflower

9. Dead Hands Feel No Pain

10. As I Boil Ice

11. Mediator