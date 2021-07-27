Spiritbox Shares New Acoustic Version of “Constance” and Announces Limited Edition 7″ Picture Disc

Home News Alison Alber July 27th, 2021 - 9:33 PM

It’s not often that a band receives buzz before even releasing an album, but metal band Spiritbox accomplished the sheer impossible. Of course the band is not completely new to the scene, vocalist Courtney LaPlante and guitarist Mike Stinger both earned a solid fanbase with their band iwrestledabearonce. Bassist Bill Cook is also a rather experienced artist, he is part of the pop punk band Living with Lions. The band shared their first EP in 2017 and has steadily released new songs throughout the years, just not a full-length record, yet. The release of their debut album Eternal Blue is planned for September 21st via Rise Record.

In December 2020 the metal duo released their hit song “Constance.” Now, over half a year later, the band reimagined the song as an emotional and intimate acoustic cover. The band recorded the song in a church, so the song has a real echo to it, typical for church acoustics. The track also features string instruments which contribute to the dramatic aesthetic of the song. Stinger says the stripped down version of “Constance” was a dream of his, “This live version of Constance was a very ambitious project for us. Before we left to start recording Eternal Blue, I had a rough demo of an acoustic version of Constance written.”

The trio will also release their single as a 7” blue butterfly picture disc. The blue butterfly that symbolizes the song is also an ode to the sweater LaPlante is seen wearing during the video to the original version of the track.

Listen to both versions down below:

Like the original, the cover version is deeply emotional and rather tame for a metal band, also in comparison to their previously released track “Secret Garden.” The band utilizes the acoustics of the church for their advantage, creating an atmosphere in which LaPlanyte seems like she is lost and lonely, pleading for better days. Both versions have a significant load of charm and emotions that could be comparable to the early beginnings of the melodic metal band Evanescense.