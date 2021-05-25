Spiritbox Announces Debut Album Eternal Blue for September 2021 Release, Shares New Song “Secret Garden”

Home News Krista Marple May 25th, 2021 - 6:43 PM

Canadian metal band Spiritbox have announced the release of their forthcoming debut album “Eternal Blue,” which is due on September 17. With the announcement, Spiritbox shared their newest single “Secret Garden.”

“Eternal Blue” is a 12-track album with one feature track titled “Yellowjacket,” which will include vocals from Sam Carter of Architects. Courtney LaPlante, vocalist for Spiritbox, elaborated on the anticipation the band has for the release. “We are very anxious to release our album, it is a body of work we have been accumulating for over two years. Having the recording process put on hold due to the pandemic has made me see that I can never take the experience of tracking an album for granted ever again.”

Spiritbox took to their official Twitter page on March 1 to announce that it would be their last day in the studio working on the upcoming album. LaPlante took to her personal Twitter to comment on how the album had been pushed back due to the coronavirus outbreak and that she felt the band had more hype to live up to because of it.

LaPlante went on to state how she felt the setbacks they faced when trying to further the album’s progress ended up working out in the end. “I must say that although we never intended to wait so long to do this record, I think it did help the songs become stronger. I am so happy with every single song, I wish I could release each one as a single with a music video. they all reflect different moments and influences in our lives…”

“Secret Garden” showcases LaPlante’s wide range of vocals along with hard hitting drums and guitar, which creates a deep breakdown. The release of “Secret Garden” was especially nerve-racking for Spiritbox because of the reputation it could potentially give the band. LaPlante mentioned that she felt the song could cause their listeners to assume what kind of music could be expected from them in the future. “…I want to showcase the fluidity that is inherent in heavy music, and even though this is just one

Eternal Blue Track List:

1. Sun Killer

2. Hurt You

3. Yellowjacket (feat. Sam Carter)

4. The Summit

5. Secret Garden

6. Silk In The Strings

7. Holy Roller

8. Eternal Blue

9. We Live In A Strange World

10. Halcyon

11. Circle With Me

12. Constance