Spiritbox Visit And Take Care Of Grandma In New Music Video For “Constance”

Spiritbox an alternative indie and metal band released a new video for their song “Constance” involving a visit to grandma. Released on December 3, the video already has over 100,000 views on Youtube.

The video starts with a shot of the grandma staring out the window with the singer, guitarist and bassist all standing still in separate rooms. When the lyrics begin the singer begins singing and the guitarist and bassist begin playing. A family with a grandson comes and visits grandma who hugs the grandson. They play cards together before having dinner together, at which point the father says something with a stern look on his face causing the grandma to shake and tremble while she eats her soup. While the family is sitting looking at photos the grandma looks at old pictures of herself and looks puzzled and confused indicating she might have dementia or alzheimers. A shot of the family is shown from her perspective and they all just disappear while she stares blankly. The video ends with the grandma staring at a man near a lake with the band members standing still again as various items around the house disappear such as the portrait and the clock.

The song opens with a swelling piano and synth combination. Synthesized vocals with reverse reverb enter as the drums enter the song and then the lyrics come in. A short lead guitar riff is played during the verses of the song while the rest of the instruments and the vocals have lots of reverb. Then during the chorus of the song ambient synthesizer bells, leads and voices are heard in the background. In the coda one note riffs and also strange yelling noises are heard until the end of the song when only an ambient soft piano and synth pad are heard.

Spiritbox was founded in 2017 and consists of singer Courtney LaPlante, guitarist Michael Stringer and bassist Bill Crook. Their breakout single “Holy Roller” was released in 2020.