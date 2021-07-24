Aborted Unleash Brutal New Track “Drag Me To Hell”

Home News Aswath Viswanathan July 24th, 2021 - 5:02 PM

Belgian death metal band Aborted have released a brutal new track, “Drag Me To Hell,” via Century Media Records. The song was released as the 2nd single off their upcoming album, ManiaCult. The prior single released was “Impetus Odi,” a hard hitting song with disturbing visuals. ManiaCult was recently announced last month for a September 10 release date.

The song begins with an ominous crescendo that leads into dark, anthemic electric guitars. It then breaks down into high speed drumming and chaotic, alarming vocals that don’t sound human. The track never lets off the gas with its continuously loud vocals and speeding production. The visuals depict some sort of sea of monsters, as there are skulls and creatures with gouged out eyes that are nothing short of pure death.

ManiaCult will be available as CD Jewelcase, Ltd. CD Box (incl. Jewelcase + bonus track, Pop-up card, Metal-Pin & shaped patch), Deluxe Gatefold LP+CD & Poster in various colors and on all digital platforms. Pre-orders for Aborted’s upcoming album are available here.

ManiaCult will be Aborted’s 11th album over the course of their 26 year history. Lead vocalist Sven de Caluwé started the band in 1995 and since then they evolved and refined their sound over time to become more skilled and technical death metal musicians. In 2020, Aborted were called on to help form a heavy metal choir for the DOOM:Eternal soundtrack. As a result of an open casting call for artists that share a love for the video game DOOM, Sven de Caluwé performed as a vocalist for the soundtrack.

In 2020, British grindcore band Napalm Death announced a North American tour that was supposed to feature Aborted as one of the supporting acts. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tour fell through.