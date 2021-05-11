Thundercat and Flying Lotus to Play 2021 Hollywood Bowl Free Concerts for Front Line Workers

Home News Matt Matasci May 11th, 2021 - 10:00 AM

In addition to announcing its 2021 summer schedule, the Hollywood Bowl has announced the performances that will kick off its comeback. These free shows will be for front-line workers and take place during May and June.

There is a mix of pop music and classical, with the events kicking off on May 15 with the triumphantly-titled Dudamel and the LA Phil Return to the Bowl. Conductor Gustavo Dudamel will lead the Phil in performances of pieces by Beethoven, Samuel Barber and contemporary composer Jessie Montgomery. After a special screening of P!NK’s documentary All I Know So Far, Flying Lotus and Thundercat will play a concert on June 12, with cumbia band La Santa Cecilia closing out the five part series.

The Bowl recently announced its 2021 reopening in April and previewed the reopening by announcing the first few shows of the season would be free and reserved for front-line workers. While no shows were announced, Liz Phair and Alanis Morisette, Daryl Hall & John Oates have announced a show at the Hollywood Bowl in October, while Russ, Matchbox Twenty and Steely Dan have announced May concerts at the venue – all of those events are lease events.

The pandemic has been tough for the Los Angeles Philharmonic and Hollywood Bowl after cancelling its summer season for the first time in 98 years. The organization was also forced to cut pay and lay off many part-time employees.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela