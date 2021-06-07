Dr. Dog Announce Retirement from Touring and Final Fall 2021 Tour Dates

Home News Tristan Kinnett June 7th, 2021 - 5:49 PM

Dr. Dog

Philadelphia indie band Dr. Dog stated that their Fall 2021 tour will be their final tour, revealing updated tour dates as part of the announcement. The tour will run from early September 2021 through to New Year’s Eve.

“Today we’re sharing two wildly dissimilar bits of information with everyone,” Dr. Dog revealed in a Facebook post. “Firstly, we are touring in the fall! Lastly, we are done touring after that. Done touring for good! It is a disturbing thing to read, I’m sure, and trust me, an equally unsettling thing to write, but it’s all good. It’s important to us that you understand that this is not a break up or anything like that. We don’t know what Dr. Dog will do, we just know it won’t include going on tour, except the tour we’re announcing now, which is going to rule.”

They also linked to ticketing information on their website, adding that tickets will be available for presale tomorrow, June 8 at 12 p.m. ET, using their “top secret password” DRDOGLIVE. For those who miss the presale, tickets will officially go on-sale this Friday, June 11 at 12 p.m. local time.

Drummer Eric Slick confirmed the news, double checking that people realize that “it’s not a break up – just a graceful exit from touring.” The band didn’t elaborate with any reasons that they’re done with touring.

Shortly before the tour gets going, Dr. Dog will make an appearance at FRED the Festival in Arrington, Virginia sometime during the festival’s run on the weekend of August 20-22. After that, they’ll set off to Empire Live in Albany, NY on September 8, followed by a show at Pier 17 in New York, NY on September 9.

Other locations the band plans to play at include Bristol, TN for an event called Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion 2021 sometime during September 10-12, the 2021 Moon River Music Festival in Chattanooga, TN sometime during September 11-12, the 2021 Sea.Hear.Now Festival in Asbury Park, NJ on September 18, The Wiltern in Los Angeles, CA on October 26, The Observatory in Santa Ana, CA on October 28, Outside Lands’ 2021 festival in San Francisco, CA on October 30, South Side Music Hall in Dallas, TX on November 10 and Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater in Austin, TX on November 11, among other venues.

After a bit more than a month off, they’ll return for a delayed grand finale. They’re set to finish with four nights in their hometown, Philadelphia, PA, including two nights at the Theatre of the Living Arts on December 28-29 and two final nights at Union Transfer on December 30-31.

Photo credit: Owen Ela