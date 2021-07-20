Hear Previously Unreleased Buena Vista Social Club Song “La Pluma” from Upcoming 25th Anniversary Reissue

Home News Leanne Rubinstein July 20th, 2021 - 4:52 PM

Afro-Cuban jazz band Buena Vista Social Club has released a previously unheard new track this morning titled “La Pluma.” The track is taken from their upcoming album Buena Vista Social Club: 25th Anniversary Edition.

The new album is set for release on September 7 with World Circuit/BMG and will be made up of the original album, remastered by engineer Bernie Grundman, in addition to a number of other previously unreleased tracks from the band’s 1996 Havana Sessions with visual footage. The record is available for pre-order here, available in a 2LP + 2CD Deluxe Book Pack, 2CD Casebook and 2LP Gatefold Vinyl, as well as in digital formats. The full tracklist can be found below.

“La Pluma” is a laid-back, positive love song that utilizes sweet-sounding guitar strumming to accompany the group’s effortless vocals. The title of the track means “The Pen,” with lyrics that take inspiration from 19th century poets as they compare two people in love to the paper and the pen that make up a love letter.

Previously released from the upcoming album includes the single “Vicenta,” released last month, that tells the somber and nostalgic story of the fire that destroyed one of the band member’s childhood villages. Cuban singer and vocalist for the group, Ibrahim Ferrer, came out with a reissue of his sophomore solo album, Buenos Hermanos, last February.

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB: 25TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION full tracklist:

FORMATS:

2LP & 2CD DELUXE BOOK PACK

• The original album, Remastered by Bernie Grundman,

on CD & 180g 2LP

• CD of previously unheard bonus tracks taken

from the original 1996 session tapes

• 40 page book featuring new liner notes, photos,

song notes, lyrics, biographies and a history of the original club

• 2 x 12×12” Art Prints

2LP

A-1 Chan Chan (2021 Remaster)

A-2 De Camino a La Vereda (2021 Remaster)

A-3 El Cuarto de Tula (2021 Remaster)

A-4 Pueblo Nuevo (2021 Remaster)

B-1 Dos Gardenias (2021 Remaster)

B-2 ¿Y Tú Qué Has Hecho? (2021 Remaster)

B-3 Veinte Años (2021 Remaster)

B-4 El Carretero (2021 Remaster)

B-5 Candela (2021 Remaster)

C-1 Amor de Loca Juventud (2021 Remaster)

C-2 Orgullecida (2021 Remaster)

C-3 Murmullo (2021 Remaster)

C-4 Buena Vista Social Club (2021 Remaster)

C-5 La Bayamesa (2021 Remaster)

D-1 Vicenta *

D-2 La Pluma *

D-3 A Tus Pies *

D-4 La Cleptómana *

D-5 Orgullecida (Alternate Trio Take) *

CD1

1 Chan Chan (2021 Remaster)

2 De Camino a La Vereda (2021 Remaster)

3 El Cuarto de Tula (2021 Remaster)

4 Pueblo Nuevo (2021 Remaster)

5 Dos Gardenias (2021 Remaster)

6 ¿Y Tú Qué Has Hecho? (2021 Remaster)

7 Veinte Años (2021 Remaster)

8 El Carretero (2021 Remaster)

9 Candela (2021 Remaster)

10 Amor de Loca Juventud (2021 Remaster)

11 Orgullecida (2021 Remaster)

12 Murmullo (2021 Remaster)

13 Buena Vista Social Club (2021 Remaster)

14 La Bayamesa (2021 Remaster)

CD2

1 Chan Chan (Monitor Mix) *

2 Vicenta *

3 La Pluma *

4 Dos Gardenias (Alternate Take) *

5 Mandinga *

6 Siboney *

7 A Tus Pies *

8 El Carretero (Alternate Take) *

9 Ensayo *

10 El Diablo Suelto *

11 Saludo Compay *

12 Descripción De Un Sueño *

13 Pueblo Nuevo (Alternate Take) *

14 La Cleptómana *

15 ¿ Y Tú Qué Has Hecho? (Alternate Take)

16 Orgullecida (Alternate Take) *

17 Descarga Rubén *

18 Candela (Alternate Take) *

19 Orgullecida (Alternate Trio Take) *

*Previously unreleased tracks and alternate takes

from the original 1996 studio session tapes

2CD CASEBOOK

• The original album, Remastered by Bernie Grundman

• 12 bonus tracks taken from the original 1996 session tapes

• 64 page booklet including new liner notes photos, song notes & lyrics

CD1

1 Chan Chan (2021 Remaster)

2 De Camino a La Vereda (2021 Remaster)

3 El Cuarto de Tula (2021 Remaster)

4 Pueblo Nuevo (2021 Remaster)

5 Dos Gardenias (2021 Remaster)

6 ¿Y Tú Qué Has Hecho? (2021 Remaster)

7 Veinte Años (2021 Remaster)

8 El Carretero (2021 Remaster)

9 Candela (2021 Remaster)

10 Amor de Loca Juventud (2021 Remaster)

11 Orgullecida (2021 Remaster)

12 Murmullo (2021 Remaster)

13 Buena Vista Social Club (2021 Remaster)

14 La Bayamesa (2021 Remaster)

CD2

1 Chan Chan (Monitor Mix) *

2 Vicenta *

3 La Pluma *

4 Dos Gardenias (Alternate Take) *

5 Mandinga *

6 Siboney *

7 A Tus Pies *

8 El Carretero (Alternate Take) *

9 Ensayo *

10 La Cleptómana *

11 Descarga Rubén *

12 Orgullecida (Alternate Trio Take) *

*Previously unreleased tracks and alternate takes

from the original 1996 studio session tapes

180G 2LP (GATEFOLD)

• The original album, Remastered by Bernie Grundman

• 5 bonus tracks taken from the original studio session tapes

• 20 page booklet including new liner notes, photos, song notes & lyrics

A-1 Chan Chan (2021 Remaster)

A-2 De Camino a La Vereda (2021 Remaster)

A-3 El Cuarto de Tula (2021 Remaster)

A-4 Pueblo Nuevo (2021 Remaster)

B-1 Dos Gardenias (2021 Remaster)

B-2 ¿Y Tú Qué Has Hecho? (2021 Remaster)

B-3 Veinte Años (2021 Remaster)

B-4 El Carretero (2021 Remaster)

B-5 Candela (2021 Remaster)

C-1 Amor de Loca Juventud (2021 Remaster)

C-2 Orgullecida (2021 Remaster)

C-3 Murmullo (2021 Remaster)

C-4 Buena Vista Social Club (2021 Remaster)

C-5 La Bayamesa (2021 Remaster)

D-1 Vicenta *

D-2 La Pluma*

D-3 A Tus Pies *

D-4 La Cleptómana * D-5 Orgullecida (Alternate Trio Take) *

*Previously unreleased tracks and alternate takes

from the original 1996 studio session tapes