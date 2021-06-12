Buena Vista Social Club Debuts Previously Unreleased Track “Vicenta”

Home News Leanne Rubinstein June 12th, 2021 - 6:32 PM

In honor of their upcoming 25th Anniversary Edition release of the landmark Buena Vista Social Club self-titled album, World Circuit Records has released the track “Vicenta.” The track can be streamed, and the record can be pre-ordered, here.

The upcoming release will feature never-before heard tracks from the original 1996 recording sessions as well as the original album remastered by Grammy-winning engineer Bernie Grundman. It will become available on September 17 in 2LP + 2CD Deluxe Book Pack, 2CD Casebook, 2LP Gatefold Vinyl as well as digital formats. Some of the features that will be available include new liner notes, unreleased photos and lyrics, extended biographies and more.

“Vicenta” is a duet starring Eliades Ochoa and Compay Segundo. The lyrics tell the story of a well-known fire that almost destroyed the village of La Maya, Cuba, on April 1, 1901. The village was where Ochoa was born and grew up.

The track was released with its associated music video that features local footage from Cuba as well as the original musicians performing the song in a recording studio. The video intends to add a comforting, nostalgic feeling to the sweet guitar strumming and gentle vocals of the musicians. Check it out below:

Band member and renowned Cuban singer Ibrahim Ferrer released a reissue of his sophomore solo album Buenos Hermanos in February of last year, featuring both new tracks and old including “Me Voy Pa’ Sibanicú” and “Hay Que Entrarle a Palos a Ése.”

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat