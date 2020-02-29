Buena Vista Social Club Singer Ibrahim Ferrer’s Buenos Hermanos To Be Reissued with Unreleased Songs Including “Me Voy Pa’ Sibanicú”

Home News Peter Mann February 29th, 2020 - 10:01 PM

The reissue of Buenos Hermanos, the sophomore solo release of the late world renowned Cuban singer Ibrahim Ferrer, was released Friday, February 28 via World Circuit Records. The latest reissue was remixed and remastered by multi-instrumentalist/producer Ry Cooder, who was on hand in the recording process on Buenos Hermanos’ initial 2003 release, providing new tracks including “Me Voy Pa’ Sibanicú.” According to a press release, “The song features producer Ry Cooder on guitar and laoud alongside Buena Vista Social Club alumni Manuel Galbán, Orlando ‘Cachaíto’ López and Miguel ‘Angá’ Díaz.”

The famed and often celebrated music from the ensemble collective Buena Vista Social Club, was a group of Cuban musicians formed back in 1996. This array of talent was spearheaded with the assistance of World Circuit Record executive Nick Gold, guitarist Ry Cooder and helmed by Cuban bandleader/musician Juan de Marcos González. The aforementioned press release furthers that Ferrer, retired after a 40-year spanning career as a performer, “…was shining shoes in 1996 when he was approached by Afro-Cuban All Stars’ band leader Juan de Marcos González to sing on the sessions that would become the original Buena Vista Social Club album. The record was released to phenomenal reception the following year, going on to sell over 8 million copies and catapulting Ferrer and his fellow musicians to international fame.”

On the latest track “Me Voy Pa’ Sibanicú” the listener is immediately compelled from the passionate vocals beautifully performed by the revered Ferrer. The spirited and culturally elevated Cuban music genres of Bolero, Son and Guaracha are incorporated in the latest additional tracks from Buenos Hermanos’ reissue release. Cooder was instrumental in “…adding four previously unheard tracks from the original album sessions, including recent singles ‘Ven Conmigo Guajira’ (stream/share the track here) and ‘Ojos Malvados’ (stream/share the track here), to a brand new sequence, creating a completely reimagined Buenos Hermanos.” Ferrer, before his death in 2005, was able to garner a Grammy nomination and win, as well as collaborate with alternative rock/electronic virtual outfit Gorillaz on the song “Latin Simone (¿Qué Pasa Contigo?)” from their 2001 debut eponymous release.

Speaking with enthusiasm regarding the reissue of Buenos Hermanos and revisiting the albums newly materialized tracks, Cooder had this to say:

“I was amazed to revisit this thing. It’s so vital, the vitality is right there. What we did was we gave it some horse power…you know, get some gas in the tank, for heaven sake. Jam it. Like if you went to a concert and heard this live, it would sound like this, that’s more the approach.”

Buenos Hermanos [Special Edition]

1. Boquiñeñe

2. Música Cubana

3. Boliviana

4. Me Voy Pa’ Sibanicú*

5. Buenos Hermanos

6. Mil Congojas

7. Ojos Malvados*

8. Guaguancó Callejero

9. Hay Que Entrarle a Palos a Ése

10. Perfume De Gardenias

11. Como El Arrullo De Palma

12. Mujer *

13. No Tiene Telaraña

14. Ven Conmigo Guajira*

15. Naufragio

16. Fuiste Cruel

17. Oye El Consejo

* previously unreleased tracks from original album sessions