Machine Head Announces 2-Track Single Civil Unrest and Shares Video for New Song “Stop The Bleeding” Featuring Jesse Leach of Killswitch Engage

Photo taken by Raymond Flotat

Heavy metal outfit Machine Head have unveiled a new two-track single titled Civil Unrest, which contains the songs “Stop The Bleeding,” featuring Jesse Leach, the frontman for Killswitch Engage on its A-Side and “Bulletproof” as its B-Side. The subject matter for both tracks were inspired by the deaths of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery respectively. A portion of the streaming revenue for “Stop The Bleeding” will be given to the Grassroots Law Project, an organization providing legal representation for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

A music video for “Stop The Bleeding” directed by Mike Sloat and shot on location in Oakland, California, while Leach’s part was shot in Kingston, New York. The footage shows Leach and Machine Head vocalist Robb Flynn singing their parts, whioch is cut with footage of protests in Oakland. The song is an aggressive metalcore track, with harsh screamed vocals, aggressive breakdowns and brooding guitar riffs.

“Bulletproof” is an equally aggressive song with intense drumming and even harsher vocals. The brutal instrumental matches the song’s political lyrics, which condemn the ongoing injustices within the United States.

“After what happened to George Floyd, I sent him the lyrics I’d written, and he replied saying he was ‘100% on board,” Flynn explained. “Jesse is someone I consider to be a pioneer and, in many ways, one of the men who changed the face of metal. His contribution to this song made it extremely powerful and it’s an honor to have him be a part of it.”

Machine Head unveiled their new lineup and toured earlier this year, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent quarantines across the country. Former Machine Head members Phil Demmel and Dave McClain joined in on a virtual cover of Thin Lizzy’s “Bad Reputation” last month.

