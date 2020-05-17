Killswitch Engage Singer Jesse Leach’s Hardcore Band The Weapon Announces Debut Album A Repugnant Turn of Events for May 2020 Release

Home News Peter Mann May 17th, 2020 - 7:16 PM

Providence, Rhode Island-based musician/frontman of metal core band Killswitch Engage, Jesse Leach, recently announced the forthcoming debut album A Repugnant Turn of Events from his newly formed hardcore punk band, The Weapon. The Weapon’s A Repugnant Turn of Events is slated for a May 22 release. As previously reported on The Prp, “Pre-orders for the album are available now via Bandcamp. Interestingly, the band will be exclusively launching the album via Bandcamp for the time being with plans to donate much of proceeds from it to small venues in the New York City area.”

A Repugnant Turn of Events’ lead single entitled “Enforcer” is an aggressive onslaught of rapidly percussive punk rock drums. The guitar strings are equally fast paced and hard hitting. Leach’s abrasively guttural vocals speak out against the abuse of power at the hands of authorities speaking on police brutality and racial profiling. The track’s demeanor is in your face, defiance of the powers that be, pure punk rock intensity. To listen to The Weapon’s Enforcer stream below, via Bandcamp.

As previously noted in the aforementioned The Prp article, The Weapon spoke collectively as to why their latest musical offering won’t be readily available via major streaming platforms, opting for exclusive distribution via Bandcamp, saying:

“Why no Spotify / Apple Music? A big portion of proceeds for the 1st MONTH of release will be going to help small venues in NYC during this economic shutdown that is threatening their existence. Needless to say, SALES will help more than STREAMS! These platforms will have the record at a later date!”

The Weapon’s A Repugnant Turn of Events Track Listing:

1. No Surrender

2. Enforcer

3. Slave State

4. Shotgun Anarchy

5. We Won’t Lose

6. Knuckle Up

7. Pink Tax

8. Unstoppable

9. At What Cost

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz