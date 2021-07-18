Heartless Bastards Are Building Bridges on New Song “Photograph”

Home News Kaido Strange July 18th, 2021 - 12:06 PM

American rock band Heartless Bastards have released a new single today, “Photograph.” The song is off of their upcoming album A Beautiful Life due for release on September 10, 2021 by Sweet Unknown Records/Thirty Tigers.

The song has a classic country rock intro though it quickly fades into a more folksy rock sound that was common from a lot of 70s bands. The song starts so rapidly but within two minutes in, it really just peters out and is peaceful and mellow. Once it hits 3 minutes into the song it picks up again. There’s so many changes and it’s really difficult to pinpoint the song but it makes for one interesting song. Perhaps, just like a photograph – it goes through a journey. A photograph happens in one split second and yet it can last a lifetime.

“‘Photograph’ is about building bridges. We have to approach each other with love and give each other some room to grow. When we went into the studio the song was conceptual in form, and with its complicated structure, I wasn’t even sure it was going to work. I put trust in my instincts and had faith it was all going to translate. There weren’t a lot of rehearsals leading up to it. It was fresh and exciting to dive right in. There can be a lot of magic in those moments where you’re vulnerably finding your way through a new song and the recording light is on. Having the brilliant musicianship of Jesse Ebaugh, Greg Clifford, and Lauren Gurgiolo was monumental. Lauren and I trading leads over a psychedelic landscape might be one of my favourite musical moments to date. It was everything I hoped it would be and then some. I really feel the stars aligned and we created something really special,” said singer and frontwoman Erika Wennerstrom.

You can pre-order A Beautiful Life, including limited edition vinyl and exclusive merchandise. The band will also tour in September through to November in North America and January and February throughout western Europe. They will also be performing in Austin, Texas in a variety of venues throughout the month of August. Last year, the band released a new single for the 2020 Election.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna.