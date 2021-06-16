Heartless Bastards Announces First New Album in Six Years A Beautiful Life and Announces Fall 2021 Tour Dates

Home News Tristan Kinnett June 16th, 2021 - 9:42 PM

Heartless Bastards is set to release their first new album since 2015’s Restless Ones on September 10 via Sweet Unknown Records/Thirty Tigers, called A Beautiful Life. They shared the first track from it, “How Low,” and announced some Fall 2021 tour dates in support of the release.

On “How Low,” Heartless Bastards tackle capitalism through catchy harmonies, a bass groove and bright guitarwork. They sing during the chorus, “Oh how low will you go to get to the top/I hope we never really have to find out/Oh how low will you go to get to the top/Can we all try to find some balance?” It was released with a music video contrasting homeless encampments and manual labor with people lounging in hot tubs and staring at their phones.

Frontwoman Erika Wennerstrom stares, “‘How Low’ was inspired by my frustration with late-stage capitalism’s effect on humanity and our environment. The planet sustains our lives, but if we continue to make everything we use disposable to where we have to constantly buy things over and over again, and we pollute, we’re going to wipe ourselves out in the not too distant future. Profits have been put far ahead of what is good for humanity. We’re all trying to get by in this world, but at what cost? We need a better system, one where we work for the common good. Today’s prevalent mental health issues are definitely tied to this every man for himself mentality. It’s very isolating, people are longing for deep connections. Maybe a balanced society seems idyllic, but let’s dare to dream of a better world and all the possibilities If we all stop fighting amongst ourselves, and look at the bigger picture. ‘How Low’ felt like a challenging message to convey in a 4-minute video, but I think Sam Wainwright Douglas and David Hartstein did an incredible job.”

“It’s becoming harder and harder to choose a simple life; so many people struggle to get ahead so they don’t get left behind,” says Wennerstrom. “I believe that a truly elevated, conscious society is one that seeks to lift each other up—one where we work for the common good.”

Pivoting topics, she continues, “For me, music is a gift. I do it because I love it, and because it helps me feel more connected to the world. I think we all long for a deep connection, and I hope this record adds to the conversation on how we as a species can stop seeing ourselves as separate. I hope it helps everyone to think about how we can look out for each other, take care of each other, and lift each other up.”

The album will also feature “Revolution” as its opener, which is their single from July 2020 that was listed at seventh on mxdwn’s top songs of 2020 list. mxdwn’s Ben Bryson called it “A political and social map to the way the world should be through the Heartless Bastards’ eyes.”

A Beautiful Life Tracklist:



1. Revolution

2. How Low

3. You Never Know

4. When I Was Younger

5. The River

6. Photograph

7. A Beautiful Life

8. Dust

9. Went Around The World

10. It Doesn’t Matter Now

11. The Thinker

As for the tour, Heartless Bastards will head off to Stickyz in Little Rock, AR on September 16 and go from there to places like 3rd & Lindsley in Nashville, TN, Lincoln Hall in Chicago, IL, The Sinclair in Cambridge, MA, Bowery Ballroom in New York, NY, Union Stage in Washington, DC, Austin City Limits Festival in Austin, TX, the Troubadour in West Hollywood, CA, The Independent in San Francisco, CA, The Crocodile in Seattle, WA, Bluebird Theater in Denver, CO and a final night at The Kessler Theater in Dallas, TX on November 24.

The full schedule can be found below. Tickets are available on their website.

Heartless Bastards 2021 Tour Dates:

9/16/21 – Little Rock, AR – Stickyz

9/17/21 – Columbia, MO – The Blue Note

9/18/21 – St. Louis, MO – Off Broadway Nightclub

9/19/21 – Nashville, TN – 3rd & Lindsley Lightning 100 Sunday Show

9/22/21 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line Music Cafe

9/23/21 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre

9/24/21 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall

9/25/21 – Covington, KY – Madison Theater

9/27/21 – Millvale, PA – Mr. Small’s Theatre

9/29/21 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

9/30/21 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

10/1/21 – Philadelphia, PA – World Cafe Live Downstairs

10/2/21 – Washington, DC – Union Stage

10/4/21 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

10/5/21 – Atlanta, GA – Smith’s Olde Bar

10/7/21 – Houston, TX – The Heights Theater

10/8/21 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Festival

10/9/21 – New Braunfels, TX – Gruene Hall

10/30/21 – Oklahoma City, OK – Tower Theatre

10/31/21 – Santa Fe, NM – Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery

11/1/21 – Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole

11/3/21 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up Tavern

11/4/21 – West Hollywood, CA – Troubadour

11/5/21 – San Francisco, CA – The Independent

11/6/21 – Oakland, CA – Starline Social Club Ballroom

11/8/21 – Sacramento, CA – Harlow’s Restaurant & Nightclub

11/9/21 – Arcata, CA – Arcata Theatre Lounge

11/11/21 – Eugene, OR – Sessions Music Hall

11/12/21 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

11/13/21 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile

11/14/21 – Missoula, MT – The Wilma

11/15/21 – Bozeman, MT – The ELM

11/17/21 – Salt Lake City, UT – The State Room

11/19/21 – Fort Collins, CO – Aggie Theatre

11/20/21 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

11/21/21 – Boulder, CO – Fox Theatre

11/24/21 – Dallas, TX – The Kessler Theater

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz