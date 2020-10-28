Heartless Bastards Get Us Ready for the Election with New Video for “Revolution”

Home News Krista Marple October 28th, 2020 - 7:39 PM

Heartless Bastards newest video for track “Revolution,” which is their first new music release in five years, is a soulful yet honest view of the current political situation within the United States. The Texas-based group released “Revolution” digitally for the first time in early July of this year while the music video wasn’t released until today. The video helps hone in on the main point that the song brings attention to.

“I wanted to release ‘Revolution’ before the election, to serve as a reminder of what’s important in life: love and compassion for yourself and your fellow man,” said Erika Wennerstrom, frontman of the band, according to a press release. “We have to fight fear with love. I think there’s a lot of bullshit out there that is peddled to swap people one way or the other. I feel people know what’s right in their hearts. It’s a call to not look the other way.”

Wennerstrom went on to explain the vision she had for the music video. She described the idea of using a surreal vision of a living room set up in the salt flats but went on to explain that she was not able to physically get to the salt flats. As a replacement, a green screen was brought in to replace it. Wennerstrom stated, “The green screen went from what was initially just being unable to get to the salt flats to far beyond what I’d imagined. It really captured the song so much more.”

“Revolution” is a bluesy number that emphasizes on self-love and the power that it holds. Wennerstrom explained the meaning of the song is to show how self-love can destroy things such as racism and bigotry and how humanity can benefit on realizing that less is more in many aspects in life. The song begins as a slower-paced soulful song that gradually becomes more powerful. As the song continues on, it incorporates more instrumental to give it a more rock and roll vibe to it.

Wennerstrom debuted her first solo record, Sweet Unknown, in March of 2018. While the solo project was not created with any intent to affect Heartless Bastards, it gave Wennerstrom a chance to explore her musical talents on a more personal level.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna