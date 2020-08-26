Disclosure Shares Sweet R&B Tinged Track “Birthday” Featuring Kehlani and Syd

Home News Aaron Grech August 26th, 2020 - 5:01 PM

UK electronic dance duo Disclosure are back with a new single “Birthday,” featuring R&B singers Kehlani and Syd, who is best known as the lead vocalist for neo soul outfit The Internet. This single will be featured on the duo’s upcoming studio album release Energy, out in two days via Capitol Records.

“Birthday” is a sleek electro R&B song, opening with Syd’s smooth vocals, while the lyrics harp on an old love that they’re trying to catch up with. Kehlani’s vocals come in during the second verse, as she blends in her tender R&B singing with a hip hop inspired flow. The track hosts less of an emphasis on the typical neo garage sound Disclosure are typically known for, as the instrumental ventures into a more eclectic R&B territory, with different beat changes and bouncy basslines.

The group stated that this song was the oldest one featured on the project and was originally recorded with only Syd’s vocals before it became a duet.

“It’s the oldest song on the album by far so has definitely stood the test of time and deservedly made the cut,” Disclosure’s Guy Howard explained in a press release. “And the addition of Kehlani just took it to the next level and turned into a fire duet.”

This single follows the release of the album’s title-track and “My High,” which featured Aminé and slowthai. The track list for Energy also hosts features from Mick Jenkins, Channel Tres, Common. Kelis, Fatoumata Diawara, Blick Bassy, and Eric Thomas.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna