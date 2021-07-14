Megadeth Announces New Live Album Unplugged In Boston

Home News Alison Alber July 14th, 2021 - 6:02 PM

In 2001, metal icons Megadeth performed an acoustic concert in Boston, recorded it, and then later made it available for fan club members only. Now, 20 years later the band releases the album via indie label Cleopatra Records. While no exact release date is official yet, fans can pre-order the album now. Megadeth announced their upcoming tour in May.

Megadeth was formed in 1983 by Dave Mustaine and David Ellefson. Mustaine is also known as the original lead guitarist of Metallica. Ellefson recently was fired from Megadeth after grooming allegations against the bassist. The allegations followed after a sexually explicit video call between the bassist and a fan leaked. The band then re-recorded the bass in their upcoming new album with an unknown bassist, yet, frontman Mustaine just yesterday stated that Ellefson will return.

The record/ setlist features some of the band’s classic metal tracks like “Dread And The Fugitive Mind,” “Holy Wars…The Punishment Due,” and their breakthrough into the mainstream “Symphony Of Destruction.” The album will be released on Vinyl, Cd and as a download/stream. Check out the tracklist and cover art below:

Unplugged In Boston Track List:

1. Dread And The Fugitive Mind

2. Trust

3. Time: The Beginning

4. Use The Man

5. Holy Wars…The Punishment Due

6. Almost Honest

7. Promises

8. She-Wolf

9. Moto Psycho

10. Symphony Of Destruction

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado