Dave Mustaine Gives a Sneak Peak of Mysterious New Megadeth Bassist in Cameo Video

According to Loudwire, Megadeth’s co-founder and lead vocalist Dave Mustaine teases the identity of the band’s new bassist in a Cameo video. Mustaine had previously announced that the bass parts of the band’s upcoming album have been recorded by an unnamed bassist following the firing of their former bassist.

In May, former bassist David Ellefson was fired from the band due to accusations against him of allegedly grooming a minor. The allegations follow the leaks of sexually explicit videos featuring Ellefson video chatting with a fan.

Earlier in July, it was reported that the bass parts of the follow-up to 2016’s Dystopia were complete. Mustaine had shared the news to a couple of his fans in a Cameo video.

However, in a different and more recent Cameo video for a fan’s birthday, Mustaine can be seen walking around a studio where he showed glimpses of producer Chris Rakestraw and the unnamed bassist. “And you got our mystery bass player hiding behind the chair down there on the floor, so you can’t see him,” said Mustaine when he flipped the camera over to show a sneak peak of Ellefson’s replacement.

Loudwire revealed that the Cameo video was uploaded to Reddit. Following the video’s upload, many fans have tried to guess who the new bassist could possibly be. Fortunately, fans won’t have to wait too long. In the same video, Mustaine assured the fan that the mysterious bassist’s identity will be revealed soon.

