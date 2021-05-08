 Caroline Polachek Announces 2021 Tour Dates - mxdwn Music

mxdwn Music

Menu

Caroline Polachek Announces 2021 Tour Dates

May 8th, 2021 - 8:23 PM

Caroline Polachek Announces 2021 Tour Dates

The American musician Caroline Polachek announced three shows in the second half of 2021, marking her return to the stage as America and the UK ease out of lockdown. Polachek will headline Los Angeles’ Greek Theater on August 5 with support from Alex G and Molly Lewis, before heading to London’s Roundhouse on October 28. She will be supported at that date by Oklou.

She will then bring her live act to New York’s Terminal 5 on December 2. Oklou and Arooj Aftab will open for her at that gig. Check out the announcement on Twitter below:

The tour dates can also be found below:

8/5/21 LA – Greek Theatre

10/28/21 London – Roundhouse

12/2/21 NYC – Terminal 5

Photo credit: Owen Ela

Comments
© mxdwn.com 2001 - 2021. All rights reserved.