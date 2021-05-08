Caroline Polachek Announces 2021 Tour Dates

Home News Noah Celaya May 8th, 2021 - 8:23 PM

The American musician Caroline Polachek announced three shows in the second half of 2021, marking her return to the stage as America and the UK ease out of lockdown. Polachek will headline Los Angeles’ Greek Theater on August 5 with support from Alex G and Molly Lewis, before heading to London’s Roundhouse on October 28. She will be supported at that date by Oklou.

She will then bring her live act to New York’s Terminal 5 on December 2. Oklou and Arooj Aftab will open for her at that gig. Check out the announcement on Twitter below:

So excited to announce three very special live shows: LA • Greek Theatre • 8.5

LDN • Roundhouse • 10.28

NYC • Terminal 5 • 12.2 joined by@SANDYalexg @oklou_

Arooj Aftab & Molly Lewis Presale begins

5/5 at 10am https://t.co/pjWQgBGSmA pic.twitter.com/kU7tYiQ8rh — Caroline Polachek (@carolineplz) May 4, 2021

The tour dates can also be found below:

8/5/21 LA – Greek Theatre

10/28/21 London – Roundhouse

12/2/21 NYC – Terminal 5

Photo credit: Owen Ela