Matt And Kim Give Lesley Gore’s “You Don’t Own Me” An Electric Twist In Celebration Of International Women’s Day

Electronic duo Matt and Kim have released their newest track “You Don’t Own Me”, a track recorded and produced in their home studio during the quarantine, according to a recent press release.

The track is the group’s rendition of a Lesley Gore classic produced by Quincy Jones. The song was originally written and recorded in 1963.

The song has an empowering message of women not being owned by anyone or anything. Matt and Kim found the song and its message fitting for the month, being that it is International Women’s Month and it was released on International Women’s Day.

Check out the Lesley Gore’s version of the track below.

In the original version of the song, Gore’s vocals are softer and smoother on the track. Matt and Kim’s rendition of the track adds a sense of rebellion with the lower octave vocals.

Check out Matt and Kim’s rendition below.

“This song has always resonated with me lyrically, ever since I was a kid. My dad raised me to not take shit from anyone and live the life I want to live. It breaks my heart when girls come up tot me after a show and say, ‘It’s so cool to see a woman play drums, I kinda never thought I could!’ I tell them, ‘That’s fucked up! You can do whatever you want!'” Kim Schifino shared in the press release her feelings towards the song.

The group’s version of the song sounds a bit more modern as they have added the electronic element to the tune, while keeping the lyrics and adding stronger instrumental beats to the background of the track.

Matt Johnson also shared a statement saying, “Over quarantine we were making a bunch of covers of songs we love. This one we feel came out particularly special. The song has such a badass message, especially for having come out in 1963, we think it can’t be repeated enough. And I love the way Kim sings it.”

Aside from the release of the classic track, Matt and Kim also recorded a cover of “The Blue Wrath” by I Monster’s back in January. They recorded a cover of the song after their first video with the song was removed due to copyright claims.

Prior to that release, the group last performed in 2019 for their 10-year anniversary tour for their album, Grand. The tour had 30 shows which started in Cleveland, Ohio and ended in Brooklyn, New York.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer