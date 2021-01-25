Matt and Kim Record Cover Of “The Blue Wrath” After Video Was Removed by Social Media Copyright Monitoring Systems, Say Fans Are Free to Use Their Music in Online Videos

Home News Danielle Joyner January 25th, 2021 - 2:02 PM

Electronic duo Matt and Kim have released a cover yesterday of old song, “The Blue Wrath” after their original video of the song was removed by social media due to copyright claims. They took to social media to release the cover with a goofy video.

The duo took to social media with a silly and fun video of Matt and Kim walking through Northeast Los Angeles and Highland Park with the song playing in the background. Also in their instagram post the group stated, “Also if anyone ever tries to use one of our songs on here and it gets blocked for whatever reason let us know, I love hearing our songs in ur videos.”

Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MATT AND KIM (@mattandkim)

The original version of “The Blue Wrath” was produced by I Monster and was used as the opening theme song for the film, Shaun of the Dead. Below you can hear the original version of the tune and the opening of the film:

