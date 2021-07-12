Butcher Babies Announce Fall 2021 Butcher Babies Vs. Goliath Tour Dates

Home News Ellie Lin July 12th, 2021 - 1:53 PM

Heavy metal band Butcher Babies have announced their fall 2021 tour dates for their headlining tour, Butcher Babies Vs. Goliath, a nod to their debut album, Goliath, released in 2013 via Century Media Records. Tickets for the tour go on sale July 16, 2021 at 10:00 AM local time.

The tour begins August 28 and will end October 8. It kicks off in Pipestem, W. Va. at the Metal in the Mountains music festival, and will hit notable venues like Southport Hall in New Orleans, The Black Sheep in Colorado Springs, Co., Gramercy Theater in New York, 1720 in Los Angeles before winding down at Aftershock in Sacramento, Calif. Butcher Babies will be joined by acts Infected Rain, Stitched Up Heart and Kaliedo on certain dates.

“After almost a year and a half of dark stages, we are so thrilled to be going back out on the road… I cannot wait for that first electric moment in front of a live crowd again, celebrating the return of music together! I expect lots of happy tears in the mosh pit on this run. Making the return even sweeter, we’re bringing along some of our favorite women in metal. This is our first female fronted tour package in the United States, a display of girl power at its finest,” said frontwoman Carla Harvey in a press release.

Butcher Babies recently released a single called “Last Dance.” They played a livestream performance in March 2021 of Goliath in full.

Butcher Babies Fall 2021 Tour Dates:

8/28 – Pipestem, West Virginia – Metal in the Mountains*

8/29 – Jacksonville, North Carolina – Hooligans Music Hall

8/30 – Charlotte, North Carolina – Neighborhood Theatre

8/31 – Atlanta, Georgia – The Masquerade

9/1 – New Orleans, Louisiana – Southport Hall

9/3 – Sauget, Illinois – Pop’s

9/4 – Pryor, Oklahoma – Rocklahoma*

9/5 – Lincoln, Nebraska – Bourbon Theatre

9/6 – Colorado Springs, Colorado – The Black Sheep

9/7 – Denver, Colorado – The Oriental Theater

9/9 – Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin – Every Buddy’s Bar ^ +

9/10 – Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin – Epic Event Center ^ +

9/11 – Chicago, Illinois – Reggie’s Rock Club

9/12 – Flint, Michigan – The Machine Shop ^ +

9/14 – Lakewood, Ohio – Winchester Music Tavern

9/15 – Warrendale, Pennsylvania – Jergels

9/18 – Cambridge, Massachusetts – Middle East Downstairs

9/19 – New York, New York – Gramercy Theatre

9/20 – Poughkeepsie, New York – The Chance Theatre

9/21 – Harrisburg, Pennsylvania – HMAC

9/23 – Virginia Beach, Virginia – Scandals Live!

9/25 – Louisville, Kentucky – Louder Than Life*

9/28 – Dallas, Texas – Trees

9/29 – Houston, Texas – Scout Bar

9/30 – San Antonio, Texas – Paper Tiger

10/1 – Austin, Texas – Empire Control Room

10/2 – Lubbock, Texas – Jake’s Backroom

10/4 – El Paso, Texas – Rockhouse Bar & Grill

10/5 – Tucson, Arizona – 191 Toole

10/6 – Phoenix, Arizona – Rebel Lounge

10/7 – Los Angeles, California – 1720

10/8 – Sacramento, California – Aftershock*

*Festival

^No Stitched Up Heart

+ Kaleido Playing

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat