Badflower Announces Fall 2021 This Is How The World Ends Tour Dates With Teenage Wrist and Dead Poet Society

Nextmosh reports that this upcoming fall American rock band Badflower will be touring the U.S. and Canada to promote their sophomore album, This Is How The World Ends, which is set to be released on September 24. The tour will be supported by alternative rock band Teenage Wrist and rock band Dead Poet Society.

The tour will commence ahead of the album’s release on September 21 in Charlotte, NC at The Fillmore Charlotte. The band is set to perform at the iconic Webster Hall in New York, NY on September 23 and the historic Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles, CA on October 16. The band will also be making appearances at different music festivals including the Firefly Music Festival on September 25, Louder Than Life on September 26 and Aftershock on October 16. The two-month tour will end on October 31 in Nashville, TN at The Basement East.

The tour was announced earlier today on July 12 following the release of the album’s lead single titled “Family” on July 7. The song serves as the follow-up to the stand alone tracks “F*ck The World,” “30” and “Move Me.” Meanwhile, This Is How The World Ends will follow Badflower’s 2019 debut album, OK, I’M SICK. To pre-order This Is How The World Ends, click here.

Tickets will officially go on sale Friday, July 16 at 10am local venue time. For more information on Badflower’s upcoming tour and tickets, visit www.badflowermusic.com/.

Badflower Fall 2021 Tour Dates

9/21 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

9/22 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

9/23 – New York, NY – Webster Hall

9/25 – Dover, DE – Firefly Music Festival

9/26 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life 2021

9/28 – Montreal, Canada – L’astral

9/29 – Toronto, Canada – The Axis Club

9/30 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall

10/1 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe

10/2 – Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge

10/3 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave / Eagle Club

10/5 – Lawrence, KS – The Granada

10/6 – Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theatre

10/7 – Englewood, CO – Gothic Theatre

10/9 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock 2021

10/10 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory Concert House

10/12 – Seattle, WA – Neumos

10/13 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory Concert House

10/16 – Los Angeles, CA – Fonda Theatre

10/17 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

10/18 – Phoenix, AZ – The Pressroom

10/20 – Houston, TX – The Studio at Warehouse Live

10/21 – Corpus Christi, TX – Brewster Street Ice House

10/22 – Dallas, TX – The Hifi Dallas

10/23 – Little Rock, AR – Revolution Music Hall

10/24 – Huntsville, AL – Mars Music Hall

10/26 – Mobile, AL – Soul Kitchen Music Hall

10/28 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room

10/29 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

10/30 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Heaven)

10/31 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz