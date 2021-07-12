Badflower Announces Fall 2021 This Is How The World Ends Tour Dates With Teenage Wrist and Dead Poet Society

Nextmosh reports that this upcoming fall American rock band Badflower will be touring the U.S. and Canada to promote their sophomore album, This Is How The World Ends, which is set to be released on September 24. The tour will be supported by alternative rock band Teenage Wrist and rock band Dead Poet Society.
The tour will commence ahead of the album’s release on September 21 in Charlotte, NC at The Fillmore Charlotte. The band is set to perform at the iconic Webster Hall in New York, NY on September 23 and the historic Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles, CA on October 16. The band will also be making appearances at different music festivals including the Firefly Music Festival on September 25, Louder Than Life on September 26 and Aftershock on October 16. The two-month tour will end on October 31 in Nashville, TN at The Basement East.
The tour was announced earlier today on July 12 following the release of the album’s lead single titled “Family” on July 7. The song serves as the follow-up to the stand alone tracks “F*ck The World,” “30” and “Move Me.” Meanwhile, This Is How The World Ends will follow Badflower’s 2019 debut album, OK, I’M SICK. To pre-order This Is How The World Ends, click here.
Tickets will officially go on sale Friday, July 16 at 10am local venue time. For more information on Badflower’s upcoming tour and tickets, visit www.badflowermusic.com/.
Badflower Fall 2021 Tour Dates
9/21 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
9/22 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
9/23 – New York, NY – Webster Hall
9/25 – Dover, DE – Firefly Music Festival
9/26 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life 2021
9/28 – Montreal, Canada – L’astral
9/29 – Toronto, Canada – The Axis Club
9/30 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall
10/1 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe
10/2 – Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge
10/3 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave / Eagle Club
10/5 – Lawrence, KS – The Granada
10/6 – Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theatre
10/7 – Englewood, CO – Gothic Theatre
10/9 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock 2021
10/10 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory Concert House
10/12 – Seattle, WA – Neumos
10/13 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory Concert House
10/16 – Los Angeles, CA – Fonda Theatre
10/17 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park
10/18 – Phoenix, AZ – The Pressroom
10/20 – Houston, TX – The Studio at Warehouse Live
10/21 – Corpus Christi, TX – Brewster Street Ice House
10/22 – Dallas, TX – The Hifi Dallas
10/23 – Little Rock, AR – Revolution Music Hall
10/24 – Huntsville, AL – Mars Music Hall
10/26 – Mobile, AL – Soul Kitchen Music Hall
10/28 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room
10/29 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
10/30 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Heaven)
10/31 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East
