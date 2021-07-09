Serj Tankian Shares Videos for Each Track From Cool Gardens Poetry Suite

Home News Kaido Strange July 9th, 2021 - 11:02 AM

Photographer Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

System of a Down’s Serj Tankian has released new videos in an effort to showcase his Cool Gardens Poetry Suite which is out now, as reported by The PRP.

The videos find Serj Tankian reciting from his 2001 poetry book Cool Gardens with an additional cinematic score taken from Cool Gardens Poetry Suite. Videos for each track have been created by D.S. Bradford and have been released online.

Tankian will release his 25-composition set Cinematique through his own record label, Surgical Strike on August 6, 2021. Last month, Serj Tankian released a 24-minute song, along with a stop-motion music video to “How Many Times?”

In April, Tankian released a tribute to the Persian poet and song’s namesake “Rumi,” and released a music video, “Your Mom.” Tankian, along with the rest of his bandmates from System of A Down also expressed their jubilation over President Joe Biden’s acknowledgement of the Armenian Genocide. The first US President to do so.

