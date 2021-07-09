Dua Lipa Sued for Sharing a Paparazzi Photo of Herself On Instagram

Home News Dylan Clark July 9th, 2021 - 6:34 PM

According to NME, English singer-songwriter Dua Lipa is being sued for sharing a paparazzi photo of herself. Lipa shared the photo in question on her Instagram account in February 2019.

Integral Images filed an eight-page lawsuit against Lipa on July 6. In the lawsuit, the company claimed copyright infringement because she used the image, which depicts Lipa leaving an airport while wearing a large hat, “without permission or authorization.”

The company argues that the singer uses her social media page as a platform for marketing herself. A section of the filing states, “The account is monetized in that it contains content designed to accumulate followers who are directed to, via link and/or advertisement, consume and purchase Defendant’s content, Defendant profits from these activities.”

The company seeks $150,000 in damages from the singer. These damages are to cover litigation costs and attorney fees. They are also meant to prevent Lipa from using one of their photos without permission in the future.

In May, Lipa was accused of alleged anti-Semitism by the World Values Network in a full-page advertisement published by The New York Times following her criticisms of Israel. Lipa responded by stating, “I stand in solidarity with all oppressed people and reject all forms of racism.”

In March, Lipa performed with DaBaby at the Grammys, where she was nominated for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album with Future Nostalgia, Record of the Year and Song of the Year with “Don’t Start Now,” Best Solo Performance, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance alongside J Balvin, Bad Bunny and Tainy. She took home the award for Best Pop Vocal Album.

Lipa also performed with singer Elton John at his Oscars watch party in April. The two performed his song “Bennie and The Jets” and her song “Love Again.”

Lipa also released a new music video for the song “Love Again” in June.

Photo credit: Kalyn Oyer