Dua Lipa Becomes a Cowboy in New Music Video for “Love Again”

Home News Dayzsha Lino June 4th, 2021 - 8:39 PM

Disco-pop singer-songwriter Dua Lipa flaunts her new cowgirl aesthetic in a brand new music video released today for “Love Again.” In the new video, Lipa brings sexiness to the wild west with line dancing cowboys and cowgirls, crazy rodeo clowns, and a lit-up mechanical bull.

Adding her usual electro-pop/dance flare, Lipa pays homage to the classic country song ballad formula with lyrics that lament about a past relationship that went awry. In an interview with Genius, Lipa said that though the song was written about a relationship that ended in heartbreak, it also gives her enough comfort to escape the notion that she would never find love again.

“I wrote it at a difficult time, but sometimes songs help you get out of certain situations,” Lipa said. “It’s like cheap therapy, and I think this is my favorite song on the record.”

Lipa, whose music has dominated the charts since releasing singles like “Be the One,” “IDGAF,” and “Don’t Stop Now,” released the a lyric video for the single back in 2020 as part of the debut of her second studio album, Future Nostalgia, which won Lipa a Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album and a Brit Award for British Album of the Year.

While the lyrics convey a sense of deep emotional trauma, the song still provides a spunky, energetic type of sound that is sure to light up the dance floors at nightclubs everywhere.

Since its release, the “Love Again” music video has become the 8th most trending video on Youtube.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer