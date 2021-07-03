Charlie Benante to Sit In on Late Night With Seth Meyers In July

Home News Kaido Strange July 3rd, 2021 - 10:59 AM

Anthrax performing at the Big 4 festival in Indio, CA. 23 April 2011.

The PRP reports that Anthrax’s drummer Charlie Benante will be sitting in with the 8G Band on Late Night With Seth Meyers from July 12 through 15, 2021. Anthrax will also be celebrating their 40th anniversary with a livestream set taking place on July 19 at the Den in Los Angeles. Tickets can be bought on their official website.

Often times, comedian, musician, and actor Fred Armisen would make the guest appearance playing drums. Usually he would accompany his former SNL coworker with a skit; usually to judge a book by its cover or to explain a piece or artwork (he has this knowledge). Though Armisen can’t always be there due to his own personal work schedules and this was seen when during the pandemic, Armisen was in London and had to livestream online.

Benante has also released a collaborated album Silver Linings which is full of cover songs and guest appearances by many metal bands including Suicidal Tendencies, Death Theater, Death Angel and many more.

Anthrax will also be performing in Rocklahoma this year., and at Rock Fest.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson.