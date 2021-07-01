Painted Shield Featuring Stone Gossard of Pearl Jam Releases New Song “4th of July”

Home News Jerry Morales July 1st, 2021 - 10:26 PM

Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard’s side project Painted Shield releases a new single “4th of July.” The song marks their first release since their 2020 debut album.

Painted Shield’s lineup also features folk-pop singer-songwriter Mason Jennings, former Pearl Jam member Matt Chamberlain and Brittany Davis. The band plans to release their sophomore album in 2022.

The song starts out with a simple, organ-like instrumentation before Jennings’ smooth vocals come in with a guitar’s arpeggio. The chorus brings forth an entrancing wave of electric guitars and drums as Jennings’ sings, “Can you bring them home? Can you light their way? / 4th of July / Can you help them? / Can you bring them home?” The track manages to blend the sonics of electronica, rock, and folk-pop through overdriven chords and an atmospheric production all within the length of three and a half minutes.

“The lyrics to this song were inspired by the stories of friends of mine who have served in the military,” said Jennings in regards to the song’s meaning. “It touches on the recovery work needed to integrate back into civilian life after being in conflict. Also, most of my friends who joined the military were coming from troubled homes and were looking to find a ‘way out’ by joining. This song is about bringing these inner children home to get the love they never received, as well as sending love to the actual children affected by war around the world everyday. There is a tension represented that I hope encapsulates and reflects the human struggle, the struggle for peace and love in the face of violence and fear.”

“4th of July” is available to stream and download.

Photo credit: Alyssa Fried