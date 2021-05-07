Pearl Jam Releases Catalog Of Nearly 5,500 Live Songs On Official Website

Home News Sara Thompson May 7th, 2021 - 11:36 PM

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried

Pearl Jam fans are in store for a great treat, with the release of 5,404 live tracks from 186 live shows—the work of two decades of performance from the band. The enormous release is accompanied by the immersive live web hub, Deep, where fans have access to the released tracks as well as many other features.

The released live tracks particularly include highly demanded bootleg versions from the Pearl Jam tours of 2000, 2003, 2008, and 2013. Some of the shows included on Deep are the May 25, 2000 show in Barcelona Spain, as well as June 20, 2000 in Verona, Italy and June 3, 2003 in Irvine, California. The handy website allows users to favorite shows and create their own personalized set lists, complete with Eddie Vedder’s iconic handwriting and a setlist graphic specific to each fan’s list.

Additionally, fans can search for shows by category and listen to playlists made by others, such as “Covers” and “Know Your Rights” themes. Ten Cent superfans also have the ability to share show descriptions and personal stories for each collection of tracks.

The band recently appeared as part of the WA livestream with Neko Case and others. They are also to perform alongside Kings of Leon as part of the Ohana Festival this fall. Pearl Jam also had a recent legal issue concerning a tribute band called Pearl Jamm, which is now legally called Jam.

Photo credit: Alyssa Fried