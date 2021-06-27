Dogleg Announces Fall 2021 Tour Dates with Free Throw

Home News Aaron Grech June 27th, 2021 - 6:43 PM

Nashville emo band Free Throw will be hitting the road this summer in support of their latest record Piecing It Together. The group will be joined by Detroit hardcore outfit Dogleg, one of their Triple Crown bandmates, for these shows, which will hit New York City, San Francisco, Chicago, Atlanta and Boston.

Piercing It Together was produced by Will Yip, who has worked with artists such as Lauryn Hill, Panic! at the Disco, Code Orange, The Wonder Years, King Sunny Adé and The Fray. The group has been active since 2012, with their debut album Those Days Are Gone seeing its release two years later.

Dogleg has been off to a busy year as well, their debut studio album Melee, was released last March and was produced by the band’s Alex Stoitsiadis. Following its release the band debuted a music video for “Wartortle,” while Melee made mxdwn’s top 50 albums of the year. The outfit also held a livestream in support of Melee‘s anniversary this year.

“Dogleg tries to combine indie and punk influences with their own modern angsty spin, and this occasionally comes off as overwhelming to the listener and results in over-complicated songs stuffed with unnecessary flourishes. However, in the moments that Dogleg shines, it gleams impressively,” mxdwn reviewer Emmaline Jeansonne expalained. “With time, Dogleg will find its sound and eliminate any frivolous additives, solidifying themselves as established punk musicians. Until then, listeners can enjoy Stoitsiadis’ strong vocals and the band’s impeccably mixed instrumentals in Melee, where punk and indie fans can jam-out in harmony.”

Tour Dates

9/4 – Temple Newsam, Leeds, United Kingdom

9/5 – Hatfield Park, Hatfield, United Kingdom

10/12 – Tulips FTW, Fort Worth, TX

10/13 – Empire Control Room & Garage, Austin, TX

10/15 – Nile Theater, Mesa, AZ

10/16 – Constellation Room, Santa Ana, CA

10/17 – Cornerstone Craft Beer & Live Music, Berkeley, CA

10/19 – Mississippi Studios, Portland, OR

10/20 – The Crocodile, Seattle, WA

10/22 – Loading Dock, Salt Lake City, UT

10/23 – Lost Lake Lounge, Denver, CO

10/25 – The Rino, North Kansas City, MO

10/26 – Red Flag, St. Louis, MO

10/27 – Pyramid Scheme, Grand Rapids, MI

10/28 – Beat Kitchen, Chicago, IL

10/29 – Mahalls, Cleveland, OH

10/30 – El Club, Detroit, MI

10/31 – Hard Luck Bar, Toronto, ON

11/2 – MOHAWK PLACE, Buffalo, NY

11/3 – Songbyrd Music House. Washington City, DC

11/4 – Knitting Factory Brooklyn, Brooklyn, NY

11/5 – Webster Theater, Hartford, CT

11/6 – Brighton Music Hall, Allston, MA

11/7 – The Fillmore Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA

11/9 – Richmond Hall, Richmond, VA

11/10 – Cat’s Cradle, Carrboro, NC

11/12 – Soundbar Orlando, Orlando, FL

11/13 – The Masquerade, Atlanta, GA

11/14 – Exit/In, Nashville, TN