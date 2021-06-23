Hollywood Bowl Hosts Pop-Up COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic with First 400 Vaccinated People Winning Free Tickets to a Concert

Home News Tristan Kinnett June 23rd, 2021 - 10:00 PM

There will be a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Los Angeles, CA’s Hollywood Bowl on Sunday, June 27 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. PT, as well as a second dose clinic on July 18. The first 400 people who receive a dose of the vaccine at the clinic will receive a voucher for two tickets to one concert from a selection of 2021 concerts offered.

The voucher will have to be redeemed at the venue’s box office on-site on the same day it’s received. Hollywood Bowl will also be raffling off 100 pairs of tickets to any of the same selection of concerts to anyone who receives a dose of the vaccine at the clinic after those first 400, as well as to anyone who shows up with proof of having already been vaccinated.

The concerts offered haven’t been revealed at this time, but Hollywood Bowl has a schedule packed with major artists, including many Los Angeles Philharmonic performances, as well as Kool and the Gang, Christina Aguilera, Kamasi Washington with Earl Sweatshirt, Ledisi, Ziggy Marley, Brittany Howard, James Blake, St. Vincent, Herbie Hancock, Van Morrison, Alanis Morissette with Garbage and Liz Phair, Burna Boy, Matchbox Twenty, The Neighbourhood, the Jonas Brothers, Dead and Company, Tame Impala, Russ, Steely Dan with Steve Winwood and Pet Shop Boys with New Order. The full calendar can be found here.

Concerts resumed at the Hollywood Bowl on June 15 with a Thundercat and Flying Lotus show. It was a fitting return to live music for the venue because it was a free event for the front-line responders who helped everyone through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hollywood Bowl will be holding the clinic at the venue’s Monique and Jonathan Kagan Patio. Parking for the clinic will be free at the event’s main entrance off of Highland Avenue. No appointment is necessary and walk-ins are encouraged, but appointments can be made here. The clinic plans to get through 50 doses an hour, and not all 10:00 a.m. slots are full at this time. There are plenty of availabilities for the rest of the day as well.

All individuals ages 12+ are eligible to receive the vaccine, but recipients under the age of 18 will only be allowed to receive the Pfizer vaccine (1st and 2nd doses) and must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Anyone 18 or older has the choice of either Pfizer (1st and 2nd doses) or Johnson and Johnson (single dose) vaccines.