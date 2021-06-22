Starcrawler Releases New Song “Goodtime Girl” from Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack

Home News Leanne Rubinstein June 22nd, 2021 - 7:03 PM

American rock band Starcrawler has released a new single that will appear on the DC Comics’ Dark Nights: Death Metal soundtrack with Loma Vista records. Also appearing on the soundtrack are artists such as Rise Against, Manchester Orchestra, Mastodon and more.

The single is titled “Goodtime Girl,” and was produced with Tyler Bates. The song is a confident, bold anthem with a strong electric guitar and gritty, raspy vocals that involve some screamo. The lyrics talk about independence, power and strength in a romantic relationship as well as outside of it.

About the song, lead singer Arrow de Wilde said:

“When people listen to Goodtime Girl, I want them to feel powerful. I want a girl who might normally feel like shes awkward or insecure to put her headphones on and feel like she can accomplish anything. Like she’s the hottest and the baddest bitch in the world, because she is. Goodtime girl is about realizing your power and taking complete control of that. I wish I had a song like this when I was in middle or high school, if i did I may have been a lot more confident with myself at the time.”

“Goodtime Girl,” as well as the Dark Nights: Death Metal soundtrack, is available to stream on all digital platforms. The single is also available as a pre-ordered exclusive vinyl.

Starcrawler is made up of Wilde (lead vocals), Henri Cash (guitar), Tim Franco (bass) and Seth Carolina (drums). Last week, the band hosted their first live show since the first COVID-19 outbreak last year, performing an acoustic set that included covers of songs by Townes Van Zandt and Flying Burrito Brothers. The group is also looking toward a fall tour later this year in support of fellow rock band Red Fang.

Photo credit: Stephen Hoffmeister